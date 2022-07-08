Pro-life activist gets beat with a stick outside Louisiana abortion center

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A Louisiana pro-life activist has been assaulted after attempting to warn staff at an abortion facility that, following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, their involvement with abortion could see them criminally prosecuted.
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