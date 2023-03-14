Mysterious Hawaii lasers UPDATE What is China DOING there?

Glenn Beck
March 13, 2023
Around the same time the China weather balloon made its appearance over the U.S., mysterious, green lasers were spotted in the skies of Hawaii. First, government told us the lasers were part of a routine NASA exercise to measure the size of the earth. But then the story changed. And now, in this clip, Glenn presents more information about what China potentially could’ve been doing with a duel-purpose supersonic sattellite over Hawaii…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JH5L3Z3WlSY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.