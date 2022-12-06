12/6/22: CARTEL BABYLON, Part 3: Mammon Prison Planet #3rdTemple #AIM4TRUTH

12/6/22: Cartel Babylon is consolidating its stolen power over Humanity as Zelensky bans Ukraine's Orthodox Christian Church and attempts to ramp up WWIII with British controlled bombings of Russian airbases. The Plague of Mammon is losing ground, as Humanity Awakens, but the Rhadanite Global Cabal intends to continue stealing the world's resources en masse, persecute Christians, genocide as many humans as possible and parasitize the energy of as many Life and God Loving humans as possible in their attempt to False Flag a Wag-the-Dog AntiChrist Apocalypse... God Wins! Humanity wins!



Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO!

Links for Aim:

https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn

https://www.aim4truth.org

https://www.americans4innovation.blogspot.com

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

We are giving a 15% off code for C60Evo products to monthly supporters of the channel! You will receive an email with details once you join through Ko-Fi below!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armo

We Are Free!