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Walter Veith - From Creation To Restoration - The Whole Truth (Part 6)
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1 view • March 30, 2021
In this lecture, the transition from a perfect to a non-perfect world, the origin of death and carnivory, and the biochemical and morphological changes in animals are discussed in depth. Darwin considered parasites and carnivory as evidence for evolution. In this video, the plausibility of an opposite perspective of a fall from perfection to imperfection is discussed. This multimedia production presents startling evidence in support of the Biblical paradigm.
Get the complete series here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Lecture 6 in the series "The Whole Truth" , by Walter Veith
To Order DVD's:
emal: dvd @ amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Online: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
Subscribe to our channel to be notified immediately when we upload a new video
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Get the complete series here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Lecture 6 in the series "The Whole Truth" , by Walter Veith
To Order DVD's:
emal: dvd @ amazingdiscoveries.co.za
Online: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/?product=the-whole-truth-by-walter-veith
Subscribe to our channel to be notified immediately when we upload a new video
http://www.youtube.com/c/AmazingDiscoveriesAfrica?sub_confirmation=1
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