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VACCINE CONTAINS FETAL TISSUE, TRACKING DEVICE, CAUSES CANCER - DOCTORS ALL SAY IT'S A MURDER WEAPON
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702 views • October 09, 2021
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vnhjch-vaccine-contains-fetal-tissue-tracking-device-causes-cancer-doctors-all-say.html
MPP Randy Hillier delivers the most important message of his political life to all Canadians and the western world in this war against tyranny.
More and more information is leaking out every day and it's frightening to think there are people this evil living amongst us who want you DEAD.
This covid vaccine has been in the making for decades.
Not only does it contain Graphene Oxide causing your blood to clot, it also contains fetal tissue from dead babies and a Tracking device.
This vaccine is causing Cancer in millions and doctors around the world are standing up and screaming out ....This is Nothing but a MURDER WEAPON.
https://rumble.com/vnhjch-vaccine-contains-fetal-tissue-tracking-device-causes-cancer-doctors-all-say.html
MPP Randy Hillier delivers the most important message of his political life to all Canadians and the western world in this war against tyranny.
More and more information is leaking out every day and it's frightening to think there are people this evil living amongst us who want you DEAD.
This covid vaccine has been in the making for decades.
Not only does it contain Graphene Oxide causing your blood to clot, it also contains fetal tissue from dead babies and a Tracking device.
This vaccine is causing Cancer in millions and doctors around the world are standing up and screaming out ....This is Nothing but a MURDER WEAPON.
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