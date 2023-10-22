Create New Account
EPOCH TIMES | Legal Win for Trump: Appeals Court Halts NY Financial Fraud Case
GalacticStorm
Published 13 hours ago

EPOCH TIMES | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

Legal Win for Trump: Appeals Court Halts NY Financial Fraud Case


Trump Handed a Victory in Fraud Trial: In a recent development, the court of appeals granted former President Donald Trump a significant victory in his ongoing financial fraud case. President Trump's legal team filed an emergency appeal challenging a judge's decision, alleging that the judge capriciously altered the statute of limitations during the trial. The appeals court accepted this argument, issuing a stay on the judge's order and providing a legal reprieve for Trump.


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉 https://bit.ly/3QduxL0

Episode Resources:


🔵 Appeal Granted:

https://ept.ms/3LWBMER


🔵 NY AG Complaint:

https://ept.ms/3F8dbsC

https://ept.ms/3rFnd1h


🔵 Judge’s Ruling:

https://ept.ms/3tr6Fec


🔵 Trump’s Appeal:

https://ept.ms/3Q6rWm8



Keywords
facts matterroman balmakovepoch tvpresident trump indictments

