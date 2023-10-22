EPOCH TIMES | Legal Win for Trump: Appeals Court Halts NY Financial Fraud Case

EPOCH TIMES | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Legal Win for Trump: Appeals Court Halts NY Financial Fraud Case
Trump Handed a Victory in Fraud Trial: In a recent development, the court of appeals granted former President Donald Trump a significant victory in his ongoing financial fraud case. President Trump's legal team filed an emergency appeal challenging a judge's decision, alleging that the judge capriciously altered the statute of limitations during the trial. The appeals court accepted this argument, issuing a stay on the judge's order and providing a legal reprieve for Trump.
