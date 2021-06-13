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Covid Lie Quickly Falling Apart, People Now Fighting Back With Mass Revolution [10.06.2021]
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110 views • June 13, 2021
Note: Sharing this video on FB d 10.06.2021 just get me 30 days FB prison, for the fourth time...
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Better to join the movement against this Pandemic LIE than to remain a sheep.
Once everyone knows the TRUTH, there's going to be a political bloodbath.
Politicians and Health officials will soon be running to hide from the lynch mobs.
wil paranormal
40136 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jAdxbydj0oHh/
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Better to join the movement against this Pandemic LIE than to remain a sheep.
Once everyone knows the TRUTH, there's going to be a political bloodbath.
Politicians and Health officials will soon be running to hide from the lynch mobs.
wil paranormal
40136 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jAdxbydj0oHh/
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