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Nowhere To Run - Forget 5G - They Are Using Frequencies To Burn Oxygen & Ping ELF Communications At Us Off The IONOSPHERE - {MIRROR}
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353 views • November 29, 2020
Thank you to LookoutfaCharlie on youtube. Here's the original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZQx2H4cQZs
Charlie examines a video by David Paulides to demonstrate that they don't need 5G to beam lethal, illegal and dangerous frequencies at us.
Charlie is a musician and expert in sound editing and noise isolation. He's quite brilliant at breaking this down for us. I see no one else bringing us this important information.
I advise you go through his older videos before coming to any conclusions. You can contact Charlie at - Lookoutfa.Charlie AT gmail
Find David Paulides here: https://www.missing-411.com/about/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChXKAI83IuqSneWe92F97jQ
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The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZQx2H4cQZs
Charlie examines a video by David Paulides to demonstrate that they don't need 5G to beam lethal, illegal and dangerous frequencies at us.
Charlie is a musician and expert in sound editing and noise isolation. He's quite brilliant at breaking this down for us. I see no one else bringing us this important information.
I advise you go through his older videos before coming to any conclusions. You can contact Charlie at - Lookoutfa.Charlie AT gmail
Find David Paulides here: https://www.missing-411.com/about/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChXKAI83IuqSneWe92F97jQ
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Keywords
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