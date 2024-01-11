Rep. Mary Miller | We cannot fund our own INVASION! I joined my fellow conservatives today to say that if Biden will not shut down the invasion at the border, we will shut down the Biden government.
@RepMaryMiller
https://x.com/RepMaryMiller/status/1745213181096595746?s=20
