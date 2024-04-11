'Putins Men Go On A Rampage- Seize Another Ukrainian Stronghold Near Avdiivka

The Russian Army claims to have seized another Ukrainian stronghold near Avdiivka, expanding their footprint along the frontline. The Russian defence ministry said that over 390 Ukrainian troops were killed as Center Force repelled 11 counterattacks in the area before improving its position. It also said that nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troops were killed in assaults across the Donetsk region, Avdiivka, Kherson and Bakhmut in the last 24 hours.