ENOUGH! Black Democrats are fighting back against illegal immigrants in their cities _ Redacted
Published 16 hours ago

Black Democrats are suing to keep migrant centers out of their communities and it is working. These are the same voters who helped Democrats get elected and they feel betrayed that they can't have schools and social programs but migrants get free rent, healthcare and shelter. This is real racism. Forget microaggressions. Making black communities less safe is actual racism.

Keywords
immigrationdemocratillegal immigrants

