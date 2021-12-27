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Christmas Before Christ: Yule & Other Northern European Traditions A look at Slavic, Baltic, Celtic & Germanic Christmas-time traditions and their similarities and origins
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3 views • December 27, 2021
Christmas Before Christ: Yule & Other Northern European Traditions
A look at Slavic, Baltic, Celtic & Germanic Christmas-time traditions and their similarities and origins, with an especial focus on Yule, as well as the nature of Santa Claus.
https://youtu.be/Ra7b_IuS3Z8
A look at Slavic, Baltic, Celtic & Germanic Christmas-time traditions and their similarities and origins, with an especial focus on Yule, as well as the nature of Santa Claus.
https://youtu.be/Ra7b_IuS3Z8
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