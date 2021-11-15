© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ZOMBIES: Vaccines are destroying EMPATHY regions of the brain, turning people into monsters
Follow
3
Share
Report
378 views • November 15, 2021
ZOMBIES: Vaccines are destroying EMPATHY regions of the brain, turning people into monsters
Zombie apocalypse ahead – genetically modified by gene therapy jabs soulless slaves vs Clean, Pure Blood People
“Might be DNA changes causing personality changes but more likely it's brain damage from toxins in the shot” - ChrisG
“I think its effecting certain parts of the brain..I've seen first hand how their brain switches from normal talk about pets, yard and gardening..Then, If a trigger word is said... they are no longer normal. Very very sad what is happening” - Kathmandu
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/fc6a5d04-99d2-4f04-b08b-0a0cc0574c13
Zombie apocalypse ahead – genetically modified by gene therapy jabs soulless slaves vs Clean, Pure Blood People
“Might be DNA changes causing personality changes but more likely it's brain damage from toxins in the shot” - ChrisG
“I think its effecting certain parts of the brain..I've seen first hand how their brain switches from normal talk about pets, yard and gardening..Then, If a trigger word is said... they are no longer normal. Very very sad what is happening” - Kathmandu
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/fc6a5d04-99d2-4f04-b08b-0a0cc0574c13
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.