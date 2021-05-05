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Roadhouse Roundhouse Kick - Teletuesday Improvisation
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10 views • May 05, 2021
Here's another #teletuesday improvisation on my black G&L ASAT. For this one I went with a country rock style in open tuning (dadgde). I also set the bpm a bit faster than usual at 145bpm with a 4/4 time signature. The drums are the Nashville kit by Toontrack.
The overall mood of this song kind of reminds me of the roundhouse kicks from the movie Roadhouse lol. Thanks for listening :-)
The overall mood of this song kind of reminds me of the roundhouse kicks from the movie Roadhouse lol. Thanks for listening :-)
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