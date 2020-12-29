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Was What Just SHOOK The Middle East PREDICTED? | JPD Weekly Ep. 13
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41 views • December 29, 2020
Major events are occurring in the Middle East right now! Was what just happened predicted in Bible prophecy thousands of years ago? Do we see a 2021 prophecy heading toward the end times third temple? Find out this prophetic word here!
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"Ancient Prophecies Revealed: 500 Prophecies Listed In Order Of When They Were Fulfilled" by Dr. Ken Johnson - https://amzn.to/3huOIBo
The Ancient Dead Sea Scroll Calendar: AND THE PROPHECIES IT REVEALS - https://amzn.to/3pvGRGo
Ancient Order of Melchizedek - https://amzn.to/2WTuSpR
Ancient Testaments of the Patriarchs: Autobiographies from the Dead Sea Scrolls - https://amzn.to/2WVUtyg
The Rapture: The Pretribulational Rapture Viewed From the Bible and the Ancient Church - https://amzn.to/2KBXsK0
Check out materials from our Daily Renegade hosts!
Silent Cry: The Darker Side of Trafficking by Josh Peck: https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/products/the-silent-cry-help-the-children-package?_pos=1&;_sid=fc893bf8c&_ss=r
"The Genesis 6 Conspiracy: How Secret Societies and the Descendants of Giants Plan to Enslave Humankind" by Gary Wayne, host of The Christian Contrarian: https://amzn.to/3amQ6EE
Learn about Bryan Melvin's near death experience in Hell, what he saw, and what he learned as a warning for the rest of us in his book, A Land Unknown: Hell's Dominion, available right here: https://amzn.to/37ZjePq
Keep up to date on the latest books and dvds from Josh Peck at: https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/search?q=josh+peck&;type=product
To help with the increasing medical costs for Nathan Peck (Josh and Christina's 7 year old son) and his battle with cancer, please visit http://www.paypal.me/joshpeckdisclosure
Check out our alternate video sites to get content an hour earlier than YouTube!
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Daily Renegade on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/joshpeck
To see the full version of every available episode, visit http://DailyRenegade.com today and check out our membership plans!
"Ancient Prophecies Revealed: 500 Prophecies Listed In Order Of When They Were Fulfilled" by Dr. Ken Johnson - https://amzn.to/3huOIBo
The Ancient Dead Sea Scroll Calendar: AND THE PROPHECIES IT REVEALS - https://amzn.to/3pvGRGo
Ancient Order of Melchizedek - https://amzn.to/2WTuSpR
Ancient Testaments of the Patriarchs: Autobiographies from the Dead Sea Scrolls - https://amzn.to/2WVUtyg
The Rapture: The Pretribulational Rapture Viewed From the Bible and the Ancient Church - https://amzn.to/2KBXsK0
Check out materials from our Daily Renegade hosts!
Silent Cry: The Darker Side of Trafficking by Josh Peck: https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/products/the-silent-cry-help-the-children-package?_pos=1&;_sid=fc893bf8c&_ss=r
"The Genesis 6 Conspiracy: How Secret Societies and the Descendants of Giants Plan to Enslave Humankind" by Gary Wayne, host of The Christian Contrarian: https://amzn.to/3amQ6EE
Learn about Bryan Melvin's near death experience in Hell, what he saw, and what he learned as a warning for the rest of us in his book, A Land Unknown: Hell's Dominion, available right here: https://amzn.to/37ZjePq
Keep up to date on the latest books and dvds from Josh Peck at: https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/search?q=josh+peck&;type=product
To help with the increasing medical costs for Nathan Peck (Josh and Christina's 7 year old son) and his battle with cancer, please visit http://www.paypal.me/joshpeckdisclosure
Check out our alternate video sites to get content an hour earlier than YouTube!
Daily Renegade on Rumble - https://rumble.com/DailyRenegade
Daily Renegade on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/joshpeck
Keywords
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