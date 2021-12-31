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Drugging American Soldiers - Peter Breggin, MD
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599 views • December 31, 2021
Originally posted to YouTube on May 29, 2013. This video had 912 views and 10 likes.
Dr. Breggin appearing on FOX News, May 27, 2013. The Psychiatric Drugging of American military and veterans-- dangerous and approaching criminal
Dr. Breggin appearing on FOX News, May 27, 2013. The Psychiatric Drugging of American military and veterans-- dangerous and approaching criminal
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