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LEVEL [2021] - SEAN HIBBELER [DOCUMENTARY VIDEO) by Hebbeler Productions
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54 views • May 31, 2021
LEVEL [2021] - SEAN HIBBELER [DOCUMENTARY VIDEO) by Hebbeler Productions
https://hibbelerproductions.com/level-2021
The First Flat Earth Documentary covers the basic understanding of our true cosmology and the heavy censorship involved on discovering this truth. This documentary also exposes the fairy tales of what we were all taught in 5th grade science. Starring O.D.D TV, Dave Murphy, Santos Bonacci, Tanner Stewart, Johnny Giampapa, and more. Narrated by Eric Dubay - Music by O.D.D TV - Directed by Sean Hibbeler of Hibbeler Productions
"In a world that tells us science has been settled,
we tell them, the journey has merely begun".
Starring O.D.D TV, Dave Murphy, Santos Bonacci,
Tanner Stewart, Johnny Giampapa, & more!
Narrated by Eric Dubay | Music by O.D.D TV
Directed by Sean Hibbeler of Hibbeler Productions
I want to personally thank Eric Dubay, O.D.D TV, Tanner Stewart,
Dave Murphy, Santos Bonacci, and Johnny Giampapa!
A special thanks to all the true earthers and all of the hard work over the
years, continuing though today and beyond! Keeping those cameras rolling,
studying NASA's trickery daily, and all of those balloons rising high without
fisheye lenses! None of this would be possible without you!
If you would like to support my hard work, please visit www.levelthefilm.com
to donate and download your very own copy of LEVEL (2021) in FULL 1080P HD.
Thank you for your love and support.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S Take:
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN, and that includes SCIENCE. The break down of the word GOVERNMENT is GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND), so you have been FOOLED since birth. The earth is NOT a spinning ball hurling through outerspace since a Big Bang and life DID NOT developed through evolution. All BS, and ALWAYS has been. You CAN NOT become CONSCIOUS (aka AWAKE) until you research and Wake Up to the Flat, Motionless Earth, so what are you waiting for? Get CONSCIOUS!!!
Note: The 5 Rules to Awakening and the 4 Sources of Disinformation were written by the Sergeant Major back in 2010. They were the TRUTH THEN and still are the TRUTH TODAY. Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
__________________________________
Hebbeler Productions 11 Video Playlist
https://hibbelerproductions.com/our-films
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-greatest-deception-2019-documentary-hebbeler-productions_KkM8quhxaWBIKGk.html/list/bT6L9bhOBiPcLkO
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
1 The Greatest Deception - 2019 Documentary - Hebbeler Productions
https://www.roxytube.com/v/1hNs6N
2 The Hunger Games 2020 Documentary By Hibbeler Productions
https://www.roxytube.com/v/r3L1si
3 Psychological Operation The BLM SCAM - GEORGE SOROS PsyOP https://www.roxytube.com/v/kc83US
4 Nine Eleven - 2019 Documentary (Banned on YouTube)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/5XgsbB
5 The truth in PLANE sight (2018 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/2GqFht
https://www.roxytube.com/v/sdccHh
6 Look Up - 2020 Chemtrails Documentary
https://www.roxytube.com/v/sdccHh
7 A SHOT IN THE DARK VACCINES EXPOSED (2020 DOCUMENTARY)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WVPAx6
8 Michael Jackson Entering Neverland (Hibbeler Productions 2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/un9RxM
9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8
10 The PlanneDemic 2020 Documentary (Banned by Youtube)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/n9Uq3C
11 LEVEL (2021) - (PG VRSION)
https://hibbelerproductions.com/level-2021
The First Flat Earth Documentary covers the basic understanding of our true cosmology and the heavy censorship involved on discovering this truth. This documentary also exposes the fairy tales of what we were all taught in 5th grade science. Starring O.D.D TV, Dave Murphy, Santos Bonacci, Tanner Stewart, Johnny Giampapa, and more. Narrated by Eric Dubay - Music by O.D.D TV - Directed by Sean Hibbeler of Hibbeler Productions
"In a world that tells us science has been settled,
we tell them, the journey has merely begun".
Starring O.D.D TV, Dave Murphy, Santos Bonacci,
Tanner Stewart, Johnny Giampapa, & more!
Narrated by Eric Dubay | Music by O.D.D TV
Directed by Sean Hibbeler of Hibbeler Productions
I want to personally thank Eric Dubay, O.D.D TV, Tanner Stewart,
Dave Murphy, Santos Bonacci, and Johnny Giampapa!
A special thanks to all the true earthers and all of the hard work over the
years, continuing though today and beyond! Keeping those cameras rolling,
studying NASA's trickery daily, and all of those balloons rising high without
fisheye lenses! None of this would be possible without you!
If you would like to support my hard work, please visit www.levelthefilm.com
to donate and download your very own copy of LEVEL (2021) in FULL 1080P HD.
Thank you for your love and support.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S Take:
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN, and that includes SCIENCE. The break down of the word GOVERNMENT is GOVERN (TO CONTROL) and MENT (THE MIND), so you have been FOOLED since birth. The earth is NOT a spinning ball hurling through outerspace since a Big Bang and life DID NOT developed through evolution. All BS, and ALWAYS has been. You CAN NOT become CONSCIOUS (aka AWAKE) until you research and Wake Up to the Flat, Motionless Earth, so what are you waiting for? Get CONSCIOUS!!!
Note: The 5 Rules to Awakening and the 4 Sources of Disinformation were written by the Sergeant Major back in 2010. They were the TRUTH THEN and still are the TRUTH TODAY. Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE!
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
__________________________________
Hebbeler Productions 11 Video Playlist
https://hibbelerproductions.com/our-films
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/the-greatest-deception-2019-documentary-hebbeler-productions_KkM8quhxaWBIKGk.html/list/bT6L9bhOBiPcLkO
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
1 The Greatest Deception - 2019 Documentary - Hebbeler Productions
https://www.roxytube.com/v/1hNs6N
2 The Hunger Games 2020 Documentary By Hibbeler Productions
https://www.roxytube.com/v/r3L1si
3 Psychological Operation The BLM SCAM - GEORGE SOROS PsyOP https://www.roxytube.com/v/kc83US
4 Nine Eleven - 2019 Documentary (Banned on YouTube)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/5XgsbB
5 The truth in PLANE sight (2018 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/2GqFht
https://www.roxytube.com/v/sdccHh
6 Look Up - 2020 Chemtrails Documentary
https://www.roxytube.com/v/sdccHh
7 A SHOT IN THE DARK VACCINES EXPOSED (2020 DOCUMENTARY)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WVPAx6
8 Michael Jackson Entering Neverland (Hibbeler Productions 2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/un9RxM
9 Five G - (2019 Documentary)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8
10 The PlanneDemic 2020 Documentary (Banned by Youtube)
https://www.roxytube.com/v/n9Uq3C
11 LEVEL (2021) - (PG VRSION)
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