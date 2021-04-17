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Never A Straight Answer - NASA and their Lies.
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318 views • April 17, 2021
After THIS You WILL Question EVERYTHING! Hidden NASA Messages In CINEMA! 2018 - MIRRORED
Another informative video by StrangerThanFiction youtube channel, check out the channel for more content..
Video providing proff NASA has been lying from day one. Space is Fake and so is the Globe model. Check out my Playlist "FLat Earth" for more evidence and information.
Another informative video by StrangerThanFiction youtube channel, check out the channel for more content..
Video providing proff NASA has been lying from day one. Space is Fake and so is the Globe model. Check out my Playlist "FLat Earth" for more evidence and information.
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