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What an awkward handshake. Trump greeting Macon & his Mr at G7 Summit in the French Alps
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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What an awkward handshake.

Arrival at G7. 

Adding, about last night:

Trump turns White House UFC fight into personal payday

👉As the US president celebrates his 80th birthday with a grotesque UFC cage fight on the South Lawn of the White House, the event is shaping up to be a massive money-making operation for Trump and his allies.

Before construction even began or received approval, Trump bought $50,000 worth of stock in UFC’s parent company shortly before launching a massive promotional campaign.

But the US president has far more ambitious plans to profit from the spectacle:

🔴 A line of “officially designed” UFC medallions, ranging from $250 to $12,000

🔴 Direct sponsorships from Bud Light, Crypto.com, and Polymarket

🔴 A $1 million-per-person super PAC fundraiser

🔴 A $250,000 promotional contract with World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s crypto venture

While the White House presents the event as a tribute to America’s 250th anniversary, Trump appears poised to turn the celebration into yet another lucrative business opportunity.

Adding:

🚨🇮🇱 Israel pushes back: ‘Not bound’ by Lebanon clauses in US-Iran deal

Israel does not consider itself bound by the Lebanon-related provisions of the emerging US-Iran agreement — and will not withdraw from positions currently held inside Lebanese territory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly told Trump.

♦️ Netanyahu made clear that Israeli forces will continue military operations in Lebanon aimed at countering Hezbollah threats — regardless of any US-Iranian understandings, according to reports by Yedioth Ahronoth and Maariv

♦️ The IDF will remain in its current positions and continue destroying Hezbollah infrastructure, Israeli officials said

♦️ Trump has already imposed restrictions on Israel's freedom to operate inside Lebanon, Maariv also reported

♦️ The Sunday phone call between Trump and Netanyahu was described by Maariv's sources as tense

♦️ Netanyahu is now seeking to coordinate a face-to-face meeting with the US president after Trump returns from the G7 summit in Europe


@geopolitics_prime

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