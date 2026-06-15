What an awkward handshake. Trump greeting Macon & his Mr at G7 Summit in the French Alps

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What an awkward handshake.
Arrival at G7.
Adding, about last night:
Trump turns White House UFC fight into personal payday
👉As the US president celebrates his 80th birthday with a grotesque UFC cage fight on the South Lawn of the White House, the event is shaping up to be a massive money-making operation for Trump and his allies.
Before construction even began or received approval, Trump bought $50,000 worth of stock in UFC’s parent company shortly before launching a massive promotional campaign.
But the US president has far more ambitious plans to profit from the spectacle:
🔴 A line of “officially designed” UFC medallions, ranging from $250 to $12,000
🔴 Direct sponsorships from Bud Light, Crypto.com, and Polymarket
🔴 A $1 million-per-person super PAC fundraiser
🔴 A $250,000 promotional contract with World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s crypto venture
While the White House presents the event as a tribute to America’s 250th anniversary, Trump appears poised to turn the celebration into yet another lucrative business opportunity.
Adding:
🚨🇮🇱 Israel pushes back: ‘Not bound’ by Lebanon clauses in US-Iran deal
Israel does not consider itself bound by the Lebanon-related provisions of the emerging US-Iran agreement — and will not withdraw from positions currently held inside Lebanese territory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly told Trump.
♦️ Netanyahu made clear that Israeli forces will continue military operations in Lebanon aimed at countering Hezbollah threats — regardless of any US-Iranian understandings, according to reports by Yedioth Ahronoth and Maariv
♦️ The IDF will remain in its current positions and continue destroying Hezbollah infrastructure, Israeli officials said
♦️ Trump has already imposed restrictions on Israel's freedom to operate inside Lebanon, Maariv also reported
♦️ The Sunday phone call between Trump and Netanyahu was described by Maariv's sources as tense
♦️ Netanyahu is now seeking to coordinate a face-to-face meeting with the US president after Trump returns from the G7 summit in Europe
@geopolitics_prime