"We have the ability to produce missiles, but we have deliberately limited their range to less than 2000 km, because we do not want to be perceived as a threat - Iranian FM Arakchi
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
26 views • 3 days ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Arakchi:

"We have the ability to produce missiles, but we have deliberately limited their range to less than 2000 kilometers, because we do not want to be perceived as a threat in any other country in the world. 

We have not initiated any plans to increase the range of our missiles beyond what we currently have. 

Therefore, there is no evidence, no intelligence, nothing that would indicate that Iran is developing long-range missiles, let alone missiles that could reach the United States."

Adding he was asked about US ground troops, and answered:  "We have very brave soldiers who are waiting for any enemy who enters our soil to fight with them, to destroy them and to kill them. That would be the case in the coming days, the coming years, and always in Iran." - Dark Araghchi

Adding:  Iran will attack oil facilities in the Middle East if the US and Israel continue to attack Iranian energy facilities, the republic's command stated.

