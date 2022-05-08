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What Would Jesus Think of Modern Medicine?
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63 views • May 08, 2022
What would Jesus think of Modern Medicine? Well, in his time Jesus followed the health rules of his day. What should we make of that? He also encouraged people to follow the example of the Good Samaritan, who used the modern medicine of his day (i.e oil and wine).
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