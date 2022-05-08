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Episode 70 - Love and Ashes w/ Sarah Mitchell
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40 views • May 08, 2022
Join Jeff and special guest Sarah Mitchell. Hear her heartbreaking story of love lost at the hands of medical tyranny.
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
DONATE TO SARAH: https://givesendgo.com/justiceforkyle
JusticeforKyle on FB: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100080844371412
Nurse Freedom Network: https://nursefreedomnetwork.org
2000Mules: https://rumble.com/v13v4sv-2000-mules.html
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf
FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
DONATE TO SARAH: https://givesendgo.com/justiceforkyle
JusticeforKyle on FB: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100080844371412
Nurse Freedom Network: https://nursefreedomnetwork.org
2000Mules: https://rumble.com/v13v4sv-2000-mules.html
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf
FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/
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