Genesis 22:1 to 24 The Gospel in Genesis

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Verse by Verse Bible Study on www.thecloudchurch.org through the book of Genesis, covering chapter 22 and verses 1 to 24 from the King James Bible. We look at the sacrifice of Isaac and how he's a type of Jesus Christ and Abraham is a type of the Father. It all points to the gospel! MUST SEE VIDEO! All about the prophecy of Jesus dying for our sins!