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They Put It Out In Movies So Your Brain Accepts It As Non-Threatening And Sees It Like A Videogame
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65 views • August 26, 2020
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The Alex Jones Show May 15th 2020
They use a psychological technique called "preemptive programming" to expose your brain to what would normally be seen as horrendous, gruesome, sick, or otherwise dangerous.
But when viweing these things from a place of comfort (having sex, eating food, laughing with friends, etc) your brain os desensitized to it and even associates those things with fiction or 'like a videogame'
The Alex Jones Show May 15th 2020
They use a psychological technique called "preemptive programming" to expose your brain to what would normally be seen as horrendous, gruesome, sick, or otherwise dangerous.
But when viweing these things from a place of comfort (having sex, eating food, laughing with friends, etc) your brain os desensitized to it and even associates those things with fiction or 'like a videogame'
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