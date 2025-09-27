RT News - September 27 2025 2PM GMT

September 27, 2025

rt.com





Back with flying colours. The Russian Paralympic Committee says the ban has been lifted on its athletes competing in the Paralympic games, under the Russian flag. Iran lashes out at Western states, for triggering a return of UN sanctions. That's as Russia takes aim at France, saying it reached a deal with Tehran days ago, but Washington pressured Paris to change its mind. Benjamin Netanyahi is left speaking to a near empty hall at the UN General Assembly. Delegates stage a mass walk out in protest at the war in Gaza.





