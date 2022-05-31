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FREEMASONRY FROM HELL! -AVOID GEMATRIA, WITCHCRAFT, NEW AGE, HOROSCOPE, YOGA, MEDITATION - EXPOSED
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68 views • May 31, 2022
John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
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