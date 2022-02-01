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WOW! Truckers in Coutts, Canada are blocking the Canada-United States Border
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140 views • February 01, 2022
Truckers in Coutts, Canada are blocking the Canada-United States border right now in solidarity with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.
They have vowed to DENY crossing in/out of Canada until the “COVID-19 vaccine mandates” are dropped, or Trudeau resigns.
1:26 PM · Jan 31, 2022
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/wow-truckers-in-coutts-canada-are-blocking-the-canada-united-states-border_2rjz2E3pJrcPT5n.html
They have vowed to DENY crossing in/out of Canada until the “COVID-19 vaccine mandates” are dropped, or Trudeau resigns.
1:26 PM · Jan 31, 2022
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/wow-truckers-in-coutts-canada-are-blocking-the-canada-united-states-border_2rjz2E3pJrcPT5n.html
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