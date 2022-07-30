Vaccines: the real WMDs (weapons of mass depopulation)

07/30/2022

On this discussion we will talk on the sheer ludicrously outrageousness of the vaccine propaganda and their lies they sell you to get you to take the shot.





Talking points

- unvaccinated are perpetuating the spread of covid. Wrong!!!

- everybody that took the shot got covid, save those that got the sugar water.

- everybody that hot vaccinated are dead or going to die.

- contagious vaccinosis via the vaccinated exfoliating their spike protein. Counter this

with silver, hydroxycloroquen, zinc, and zitromat.





References:

> mike adams interview with doctor judy mikovits

> infowars vaccine pitch meeting video.

https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-vaccine-pitch-meeting-watch/

