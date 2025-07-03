Spiritually Charged World-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JULY 3 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Pontius Pilate's Wife to the Motel Witness in the Kohberger Case, People Have Been Warned by Feelings That They Cannot Explain. Spirits Both Demonic and Holy Are Constantly Among Us; We Need to Become More Conscious of the Spirits That We Encounter and We Need to Rightly Discern the Presence and Influence of the Holy Spirit Versus All Others. God's Holy Word Is the Only Measure of Truth.