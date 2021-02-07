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Will there be a "Great Reset"?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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100 views • February 07, 2021
The theme of the World Economic Forum's 2021 meeting was the "great reset." What is the great reset that Klaus Schwab wrote about in his June 2020 book, 'COVID-19: The Great Reset'? World leaders such as Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel, Prince Charles, and Pope Francis have pushed for it. But leaders such as Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, Vladimir Putin, and Jason Kenny have opposed it? Is it a conspiracy? Could the Freemasons, Vatican, and World Council of Churches be endorsing it? Is a great reset prophesied in the Bible? Should you support the humanitarian reset world leaders and academics are pushing? Could a major reset come after the start of the ride of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse and the sorrows that Jesus spoke of? Is this related to the rise of the Beast and the Antichrist? Will a reset last 3 1/2 years, 42 months? What did Jesus say about the Kingdom of God? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more in this video.

A written article of related interest is also available titled: Is a Great Reset Coming? URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/great-reset-prophecy.htm
Keywords
jesusconspiracybeastantichristkingdom of godworld economic forumfour horsemen of the apocalypsecovid-19klaus schwab
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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