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Omicron Variant Now Being Found In Various States Dr Joel Wallach Rado Show 12/02/21
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20 views • December 03, 2021
Omicron Variant Now Being Found In Various States Dr Joel Wallach Rado Show 12/02/21
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers on infections and deaths in the U.S. Comparing the numbers to those of the 1919 Spanish flu. Which the current virus has surpassed the number of infections and deaths. With over 800,000 deaths currently and the omicron variant now being found in various states.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding natural remedies for cold and flu. Outlining the symptoms of colds and flu. Recommending natural remedies such as;apple cider vinegar, echinacea tea, elderberry cordial, garlic soup, lemon,ginger and honey tea, staying hydrated, turmeric milk, vitamin C, get plenty of rest and create a peaceful atmosphere.
Callers
Irene is experiencing an itchy sensation in her uterus.
KP has two questions first he has an uncle that has a stutter, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Second he has another uncle diagnosed with optic nerve damage.
Carlyle has questions regarding his high blood pressure.
Hattie has a friend who is trying to get pregnant.
#uterus #hbp #pregnant
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers on infections and deaths in the U.S. Comparing the numbers to those of the 1919 Spanish flu. Which the current virus has surpassed the number of infections and deaths. With over 800,000 deaths currently and the omicron variant now being found in various states.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding natural remedies for cold and flu. Outlining the symptoms of colds and flu. Recommending natural remedies such as;apple cider vinegar, echinacea tea, elderberry cordial, garlic soup, lemon,ginger and honey tea, staying hydrated, turmeric milk, vitamin C, get plenty of rest and create a peaceful atmosphere.
Callers
Irene is experiencing an itchy sensation in her uterus.
KP has two questions first he has an uncle that has a stutter, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Second he has another uncle diagnosed with optic nerve damage.
Carlyle has questions regarding his high blood pressure.
Hattie has a friend who is trying to get pregnant.
#uterus #hbp #pregnant
Keywords
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