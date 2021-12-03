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Omicron Variant Now Being Found In Various States Dr Joel Wallach Rado Show 12/02/21
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InfoHealth News
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Omicron Variant Now Being Found In Various States Dr Joel Wallach Rado Show 12/02/21
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Air Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers on infections and deaths in the U.S. Comparing the numbers to those of the 1919 Spanish flu. Which the current virus has surpassed the number of infections and deaths. With over 800,000 deaths currently and the omicron variant now being found in various states.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding natural remedies for cold and flu. Outlining the symptoms of colds and flu. Recommending natural remedies such as;apple cider vinegar, echinacea tea, elderberry cordial, garlic soup, lemon,ginger and honey tea, staying hydrated, turmeric milk, vitamin C, get plenty of rest and create a peaceful atmosphere.
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#uterus #hbp #pregnant
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healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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