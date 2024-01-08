Create New Account
Prevalence of Sexploitation Among Minors Requires Proactive Parenting - Dr. Carol Tanksley
Counter Culture Mom
Published 14 hours ago

“Everyone needs connection with others,” says Dr. Carol Tanksley. “...That need for intimacy, evil has used to hijack and get us into sex stuff that ends up causing a lot of destruction and shame.” Carol is a licensed OB/GYN, author, podcaster, speaker, and an ordained minister. She talks about the driving factors behind today’s issues of sexploitation and sextortion, which are far more common than people realize. Carol encourages parents to have open and transparent conversations with their children. “Build an awareness and a character in your children long before those moments come,” she posits. She also advocates for parents to have conversations with their kids that are “one level deeper” and to be unafraid of diving right in and talking about things going on in their lives.



TAKEAWAYS


Parents will not be with their kids all the time, so they must prepare their children to have character and awareness


Everyone needs connection and intimacy


Shame isolates us from people and even from God - we have a choice to step into the light and disinfect shame with truth


We need to be having conversations with our children that will help them understand their own needs and desires



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the Counter Culture Mom App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy

SexPectations book: https://amzn.to/47nVYaf

SexPectations Website: https://yoursexpectations.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. CAROL TANKSLEY

Website: https://www.drcarolministries.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrCarolMinistries

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drcarolt/

X: https://twitter.com/DrCarolT

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrCarolMinistries

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3oZcJIX


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


