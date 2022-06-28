Awakening And Remembering

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From Being A Sick Little Boy Staring Out His Bedroom Window To Being A Young Man And Being In 3 Different Places At The Same Time And Having Witnesses For Each Location, Master Lama Rasaji Walks Through How He Was Influenced By Boganathar And How He Came To Study Tai Chi Gung In Tibet.

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This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 42, Seek Ye First The Kingdom Of Heaven. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: Https://Rasaji.Com/The-Patriot-Lama-Show-Episode-42-Seek-Ye-First-The-Kingdom-Of-Heaven/







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