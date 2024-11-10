BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MULTI PRONGED OFFENSIVE ♚ LAUNCHED BY DISPLAYING TRUMP'S COMPASSION
107 views • 5 months ago

The title will suffice for the video; what VfB wishes to impart is an op that is currently running - Mr White Tuber has been brigaded and as for now, Daytime TV is being discontinued; there's a (((dox))) going around...the next thing to begin is a multi pronged attack to be waged upon All I'm Sayin' - expect a (((dox))) to appear shortly; he was demonetized on Odysee along with MWT and many others...but it was just the ol' BAIT AND SWITCH, once again - Pond's tweet thread should contain all that's necessary:


https://x.com/comradepond1/status/1855060138727535034


Linkaappaalloozzaa: 🖲


Stunning act by Sky News, deletes honest reporting on Amsterdam to save Israel? | Janta Ka Reporter [will rep-post later on today]:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRtr7FZ97sM&themeRefresh=1


Special thanks to Sunday Long Live Radio 📻

Connect with Rea Bow and other members of Sunday Long Live Radio community

Rea Bows Main Posting Platform, Go To ---> https://sundaylongliveradio.locals.com/

"Sunday Long Live Radio" In Telegram. For All Your News & Views. It's The Gift That Just Keeps On Giving. https://t.me/SundayLongLive

Go Check it Out Guys. It's Free.


A troll came in trying to shop around the PSYOP known as Project 2025...but no one was buying 🤣

About Project 2025 | Project 2025

The actions of liberal politicians in Washington have created a desperate need and unique opportunity for conservatives to start undoing the damage the Left has wrought and build a better country for all…


https://www.project2025.org/about/about-project-2025/


vendorsOTH :

 DJT didn’t understand StarLink, either, until he saw it applied in NC. Not surprised about unawareness of P2025


more on the Heritage Foundation https://www.heritage.org/about-heritage/mission


Get your free Pocket Constitution

https://lp.hillsdale.edu/free-pocket-constitution/ Don't leave home without one!


Troll also started peddling the Trump/Epstein pablum:


The newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents have Donald Trump's name all over them. He had been secretly disguised as 'Doe 174.'

Former President Donald Trump may have fought to keep his name redacted in court documents before a judge ordered it unsealed.


https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-doe-jeffrey-epstein-documents-unsealed-2024-1


https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21165406-jeffrey-epstein-private-plane-flight-logs


DJ-AshTheBash :

 WEF ,UN, NATO, WHO etc. In that order for a NWO, follow the yellow brick road Dorothy, reveal that wizard of popery behind it all.


Very Strange!!! So quiet on the Left!!! The Dems are probably sitting back watching how their Propaganda Works, watching their people 😱


https://www.zerohedge.com/political/radical-left-activates-anti-trump-protests-midtown-manhattan


https://www.zerohedge.com/political/dems-float-plan-push-ailing-justice-sotomayor-supreme-court-so-biden-can-replace-her


https://www.zerohedge.com/military/biden-lifts-ban-us-defense-contractors-operating-ukraine


https://www.zerohedge.com/political/we-wont-be-certifying-election


https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ron-paul-revolution-after-musk-asks-libertarian-legend-join-department-govt


The West’s greatest weapon in a war with China? Online porn

North Korean troops in Ukraine have reportedly become addicted to pornography. For the West, this could prove a vital military breakthrough


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/11/09/west-greatest-weapon-war-with-china-online-porn/


Watch: Trump shows off Royal family pictures as he praises King

Footage also shows president-elect discussing his relationship with the late Queen ‘who was fantastic’


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/11/09/trump-wishes-king-charles-well-fantastic-queen-elizabeth/

Keywords
jeffrey epsteintrollspresident donald john trumpshenanigansmulti pronged offensiveall im sayinmr white tubercomrade pondbrigadingproject 2025 psyop
