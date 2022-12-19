The Sin of Gluttony and Our Economic System

Capitalism has many good things to its credit. One of the liabilities, however, is that it encourages over-consumption. Gluttony. In a sense, 'economic bulimia'. Consuming for consumption's sake. While many people in the Sustainability sector worry about how this harms the environment, another question is: How this harms the soul. The descent from spiritual values to coarse materialism is examined, and how our economic system encourages vice.





