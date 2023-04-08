https://gettr.com/post/p2dqlxj1891

04/05/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

On the Wayne Dupree podcast, Nicole listed several typical examples, showing the CCP has infiltrated the American justice system and co-opted American politicians. From Eric Swalwell, Dianne Feinstein to Judy Chu, from George Higginbotham to prominent RNC donors Eliot Brody and Stephen Wynn, from Paul Hastings, Jones Day to O'Melveny＆Myers, and this is only the iceberg of the CCP’s infiltration and American sellouts





04/05/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

在Wayne Dupree Podcast节目中,妮可列举了一些典型的案例显示中共已经渗透美国司法系统，并且收买美国政客。从埃里克·斯沃韦尔、黛安·范斯坦到赵美心；从黑根巴瑟姆到重要的共和党全国委员会筹款人埃利奥特·布罗伊和史提芬·永利；从普衡、众达律所到美迈斯律所，这一切都只是中共渗透和美国卖国贼的冰山一角





