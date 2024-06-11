'Grayham' speaks again.

Now we know one of the real reasons for this continuing war and bloodshed.

Adding more about this, next day, June 11:

On June 10, an interview with the US Senator Lindsey Graham was widely circulated on social networks, where he said that US interests in Ukraine are related to mineral resources.

"Ukraine is home to $12 trillion of critical minerals. I don’t want to give this money and these assets to Putin so that he can share with China."

Previously, Graham stated that Washington should transfer military aid to Kyiv on credit, and not free of charge, since Ukraine has a lot of mineral resources, and the US national debt has exceeded $34 trillion.

It is noteworthy that already more than half of that mineral resources from the amount announced by Graham, along with the corresponding territories, ended up at the disposal of Russia after the new regions became part of the country.