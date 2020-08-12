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Important Question From David Icke:. What Are YOU Willing to DO to STOP This?
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41 views • August 12, 2020
There comes a time in ALL nations' histories, where it's time for The People to stand up and SHOUT to the despots..."go to hell and get your dirty hands OFF our Freedoms". And NOW is THAT time for US...AND the World to do that. [They] have gone WAY too far this time.
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