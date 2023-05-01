https://gettr.com/post/p2fn5611fe3
More than 1M Americans have died from the CCP virus, a tragedy that could have been avoided if the US had listened and taken countermeasures to the intel provided by Miles Guo back in 2017.
超过百万美国人死于新冠病毒，如果美国听取了郭文贵先生在2017年提供的情报并采取应对措施，这一悲剧本可以避免。
@DaveRobbins @VinceStegall @DougNorvell
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #Endtimeshow #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
