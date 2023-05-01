Create New Account
More than 1M Americans have died from the CCP virus, a tragedy that could have been avoided if the US had listened and taken countermeasures to the intel provided by Miles Guo back in 2017
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
More than 1M Americans have died from the CCP virus, a tragedy that could have been avoided if the US had listened and taken countermeasures to the intel provided by Miles Guo back in 2017.

超过百万美国人死于新冠病毒，如果美国听取了郭文贵先生在2017年提供的情报并采取应对措施，这一悲剧本可以避免。

