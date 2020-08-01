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Moderna mRNA Trials 80% Severe Side Effects Coincidence? Gates Downplays Damage CBSN
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64 views • August 01, 2020
Moderna Trials 80% Severe Side Effects Coincidence? Gates Downplays Damage CBSN 23jul2020 interview
1st - Gates confesses no one knows if the vaccine will work
2nd - Gates admits they are not safe and effective despite promises to the same
Source: CBSN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pF752acTijY
1st - Gates confesses no one knows if the vaccine will work
2nd - Gates admits they are not safe and effective despite promises to the same
Source: CBSN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pF752acTijY
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