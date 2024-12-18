STATUTORY, COMMON AND NATURAL LAW | 12-18-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show #2306
Show Notes:
Micah 6:8 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Micah%206%3A8&version=KJV
'Discipline': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/discipline
Ohio Senate passes Bill outlawing Criticism of Israel: https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64778
'Vice': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/vice
'Turpitude': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Turpitude
'Vile': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/vile
Statutory Law: https://library.highline.edu/c.php?g=344547&p=2320275
What Is The Difference Between Common Law And Statutory Law? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eqyvE4CA92s
How Does Common Law Differ from Statutory Law? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bph6krG4d4c
Is Criminal Law Statutory Or Common Law? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6GtMBiaZnM
2nd Amendment: https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/second_amendment
'Repugnant': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/repugnant
15 Natural Laws: https://helpfulprofessor.com/natural-law-examples/
Dr Bryan Ardis on Nicotine: https://thedrardisshow.com/episode-04-10-2024-the-other-n-word
The Oligarchs are scared: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2024/12/no_author/peter-thiel-reveals-how-scared-oligarchs-are-of-the-people/
Vaxxed men infertile: https://disswire.com/vaxxed-men-now-infertile-as-sperm-replaced-by-spike-proteins-german-pathologist-warns/
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop