BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TYT PRODUCER ANA KASPARIAN SAYS SHE LEFT THE DEMOCRAT PARTY 🍆 WHEN SHE GOT MOLESTED BY A HOMELESS GUY [BONERED]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
125 views • 6 months ago

The Young Turks Producer, Ana Kasparian Says She Left The Democrat Party When She Got Molested By A Homeless Guy With A Boner In LA


The Young Turks producer Ana Kasparian says she left the Democratic party after she was mol*sted by a homeless man with an erection in Los Angeles.


Kasparian said she was shamed by liberals for stating that she felt fearful to leave her house after the incident.


Kasparian says she was picking up her dog's poop when a homeless man came up from behind her and grabbed her hips.


He allegedly had an erection and started thrusting.


When she shared her story, liberals accused her of "painting a wrongful picture of the homeless community" with some people calling her racist even though she didn't say what race the man was.


"That woke me up," Kasparian said.


"People that I've associated myself with because I thought they were the good people... have stereotypes in their head and are totally blind to the fact that they have those stereotypes and go around accusing others of being bad actors."


Source: https://vidmax.com/video/229689-the-young-turks-producer-ana-kasparian-says-she-left-the-democrat-party-when-she-got-molested-by-a-homeless-guy-with-a-boner-in-la

Keywords
tytana kasparianjillian michaelspeggedmulti pronged offensivebang bang bang
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy