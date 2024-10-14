TYT PRODUCER ANA KASPARIAN SAYS SHE LEFT THE DEMOCRAT PARTY 🍆 WHEN SHE GOT MOLESTED BY A HOMELESS GUY [BONERED]

The Young Turks Producer, Ana Kasparian Says She Left The Democrat Party When She Got Molested By A Homeless Guy With A Boner In LA





Kasparian said she was shamed by liberals for stating that she felt fearful to leave her house after the incident.





Kasparian says she was picking up her dog's poop when a homeless man came up from behind her and grabbed her hips.





He allegedly had an erection and started thrusting.





When she shared her story, liberals accused her of "painting a wrongful picture of the homeless community" with some people calling her racist even though she didn't say what race the man was.





"That woke me up," Kasparian said.





"People that I've associated myself with because I thought they were the good people... have stereotypes in their head and are totally blind to the fact that they have those stereotypes and go around accusing others of being bad actors."





Source: https://vidmax.com/video/229689-the-young-turks-producer-ana-kasparian-says-she-left-the-democrat-party-when-she-got-molested-by-a-homeless-guy-with-a-boner-in-la