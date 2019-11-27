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What is Consciousness? How does it work and what is Spiritual Science?
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15 views • November 27, 2019
What is consciousness, what is God, and what is spiritual realization? What is the Spiritual Science for the proof of God and what is the mastery of the Science of Consciousness. Consciousness exist to create the universe, we create the universe through our choice and the universe responds to our consciousness.
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