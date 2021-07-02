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26/6/2000, In the first part Tony Blair and Bill Clinton introduced this guy, Craig Venter the father of synthetic "life".
Human Genome Sequencing. Scientists talked with reporters about their near completion of research to identify all parts of the human DNA structure, also called the human genome. This detailed information may revolutionize the control humans have over their own bodies. A private company, Celera Genomics, and the National Center for Human Genome Research have both engaged in this research from somewhat different viewpoints. The participants responded to media questions.
Matt Hancock's Daddy. Human genome pioneer. A scary creature, Craig Venter Part 2of2