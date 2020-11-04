© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones. End Game. Lektor PL
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
13740 views • November 04, 2020
Film dokumentalny Alexa Jonesa, o spisku globalnej elity, mającej na celu ustanowienie "Nowego Porządku Świata".
Plan polega na eliminacji 90% populacji Ziemi i totalnej kontroli pozostałej resztki niewolników. Co nie udało się tyranom takim jak Napoleon, Stalin i Hitler, udaje się globalistom wprowadzać podstępem krok po kroku.
Czy 'Rok 1984' czai się tuż za rogiem? Kim są elity chcące rządzić światem?
Plan polega na eliminacji 90% populacji Ziemi i totalnej kontroli pozostałej resztki niewolników. Co nie udało się tyranom takim jak Napoleon, Stalin i Hitler, udaje się globalistom wprowadzać podstępem krok po kroku.
Czy 'Rok 1984' czai się tuż za rogiem? Kim są elity chcące rządzić światem?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.