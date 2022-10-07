Here’s Why You Need a Strict Sleep Schedule

Did you know that your biological clock gets weaker as you
age?!
If you’re struggling to sleep at night and stay awake during daytime, Dr. Dan Guttenberg, the CEO of Sleep Space, offers some practical advice to stop this unhealthy cycle. 👈
According to Dr. Dan, enforcing a strict and consistent sleep schedule can help your body MAINTAIN the sleep-wake cues it gives to the body. ⏰
The more consistent you are with your sleep schedule, the less likely you'll be sleep-deprived and be more productive throughout the day!
