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TIME SENSITIVE - Buy Sweet Potatoes Now For Just Pennies- Use Them To Start A Survival Garden Later
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1691 views • November 21, 2021
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Venmo = @Tarrin-Lupo
Stock up on Sweet Potatoes. Food Lion has a sale this week for 39 cents a pound. Last year it was 29 cents, so that gives you an idea of how fast inflation is going up. We actually go and buy hard , we are trying to at least get a few hundred pounds, We are driving to different Food Lions this week and cherry picking the best ones.
I know you are thinking you will never eat that much, but last year they stored over 6 months for use in the pantry. Then you take the ones starting to sprout and plant them in the spring. It is in my opinion my favorite survival food. Super easy to grow, high on calories, nutrients and volume as well as they are tasty. For $40 you can get a hundred pounds and eat a bunch and have enough for an emergency garden next year that you can recycle and grow perpetually.
Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon
Amazon United States - http://amzn.to/2nxjgol
Amazon Canada - http://amzn.to/2ouAkA3
Amazon UK - http://amzn.to/2nBWKeN
Venmo = @Tarrin-Lupo
Stock up on Sweet Potatoes. Food Lion has a sale this week for 39 cents a pound. Last year it was 29 cents, so that gives you an idea of how fast inflation is going up. We actually go and buy hard , we are trying to at least get a few hundred pounds, We are driving to different Food Lions this week and cherry picking the best ones.
I know you are thinking you will never eat that much, but last year they stored over 6 months for use in the pantry. Then you take the ones starting to sprout and plant them in the spring. It is in my opinion my favorite survival food. Super easy to grow, high on calories, nutrients and volume as well as they are tasty. For $40 you can get a hundred pounds and eat a bunch and have enough for an emergency garden next year that you can recycle and grow perpetually.
Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon
Amazon United States - http://amzn.to/2nxjgol
Amazon Canada - http://amzn.to/2ouAkA3
Amazon UK - http://amzn.to/2nBWKeN
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