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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 344: CRUCEMOS LOS DEDOS (Resubido acá)
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35 views • July 28, 2020
Exclente informe de la mano de Javier Ordoñez
EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 343 (LBRY): LOS HORRORES DE LA WEB PROFUNDA
-> https://lbry.tv/@elgranodelsistema:2/EL-GRANO-DEL-SISTEMA-343:9
SI NO ES ANARQUIA, ES JODA 1:33
CRUZ DIABLO, CRUCEMOS LOS DEDOS 8:33
EL ENEMIGO JAMAS TIENE RAZON 9:21
LA INSEGURIDAD COMO ESTRATEGIA 18:33
HISTORIAS DEL CONURBANO 22:35
A REPETIR LA HISTORIA 29:40
LA REPRESION INDIGENA 30:48
NUESTRA PANDEMIA ES LA DEUDA 32:27
JUJUY TIERRA DE NADIE 36:59
LA ERA DEL DENGUE Y LA EXTINCION DE LOS SAPOS 38:40
LA REVOLUCION FRANCESA 44:38
PALO Y A LA BOLSA 48:07
EL AMIGO CHINO 49:12
ALQUILO TERRITORIO PARA ENSAYAR SOJA 52:18
CARNE HUMANA EN POLVO 55:03
PARA ALGO ESTAN LOS CAMPOS FEMA 56:38
Y POR CASA COMO ANDAMOS? 57:51
ANECDOTAS DEL COVID 1:01:27
DONDE LA VERDAD NOS LLEVA 1:03:30
MAS DE LA PRIMAVERA LATINA 1:07:06
CONCLUSIONES 1:10:05
EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 343 (LBRY): LOS HORRORES DE LA WEB PROFUNDA
-> https://lbry.tv/@elgranodelsistema:2/EL-GRANO-DEL-SISTEMA-343:9
SI NO ES ANARQUIA, ES JODA 1:33
CRUZ DIABLO, CRUCEMOS LOS DEDOS 8:33
EL ENEMIGO JAMAS TIENE RAZON 9:21
LA INSEGURIDAD COMO ESTRATEGIA 18:33
HISTORIAS DEL CONURBANO 22:35
A REPETIR LA HISTORIA 29:40
LA REPRESION INDIGENA 30:48
NUESTRA PANDEMIA ES LA DEUDA 32:27
JUJUY TIERRA DE NADIE 36:59
LA ERA DEL DENGUE Y LA EXTINCION DE LOS SAPOS 38:40
LA REVOLUCION FRANCESA 44:38
PALO Y A LA BOLSA 48:07
EL AMIGO CHINO 49:12
ALQUILO TERRITORIO PARA ENSAYAR SOJA 52:18
CARNE HUMANA EN POLVO 55:03
PARA ALGO ESTAN LOS CAMPOS FEMA 56:38
Y POR CASA COMO ANDAMOS? 57:51
ANECDOTAS DEL COVID 1:01:27
DONDE LA VERDAD NOS LLEVA 1:03:30
MAS DE LA PRIMAVERA LATINA 1:07:06
CONCLUSIONES 1:10:05
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