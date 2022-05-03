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WORDS THAT OBJECTIVELY HAVE NO MEANING OR DON’T EXIST
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40 views • May 03, 2022
Social Justice is defined as; justice in terms of the distribution of wealth, opportunities and privileges within society. While justice is defined, in its broadest sense as; the principle that people receive what they deserve.
Transgender individuals have a gender identity or gender expression that differs from the sex that they were assigned at birth.
Anti-racism is defined as; a range of ideas and political actions which are meant to counter racial prejudice, systemic racism, and the oppression of specific racial groups.
Hate Speech is defined as; public speech that expresses hate or encourages violence towards a person or group based on something such as race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation. While speech is defined as; the vocal form of human communication.
Hate Crime is defined as; a prejudice-motivated crime that occurs when a perpetrator targets a victim because of their membership or perceived membership of a certain social group or racial demographic. While crime is defined as; an act that violates the law.
Sexual “orientation” in place of “preference”. Orientation itself has no clear definition, but may refer to physical positioning, mathematics and more. While preference is defined as; a technical term usually used in relation to choosing between alternatives.
White Privilege is defined as; societal privilege that benefits white people over non-white people particularly if they are otherwise under the same social, political, or economic circumstances. While privilege is defined as; a special right, advantage, or immunity granted or available only to a particular person or group.
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/WORDS-THAT-OBJECTIVELY-HAVE-NO-MEANING-OR-DONT-EXIST-e1i0tp5
Transgender individuals have a gender identity or gender expression that differs from the sex that they were assigned at birth.
Anti-racism is defined as; a range of ideas and political actions which are meant to counter racial prejudice, systemic racism, and the oppression of specific racial groups.
Hate Speech is defined as; public speech that expresses hate or encourages violence towards a person or group based on something such as race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation. While speech is defined as; the vocal form of human communication.
Hate Crime is defined as; a prejudice-motivated crime that occurs when a perpetrator targets a victim because of their membership or perceived membership of a certain social group or racial demographic. While crime is defined as; an act that violates the law.
Sexual “orientation” in place of “preference”. Orientation itself has no clear definition, but may refer to physical positioning, mathematics and more. While preference is defined as; a technical term usually used in relation to choosing between alternatives.
White Privilege is defined as; societal privilege that benefits white people over non-white people particularly if they are otherwise under the same social, political, or economic circumstances. While privilege is defined as; a special right, advantage, or immunity granted or available only to a particular person or group.
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/WORDS-THAT-OBJECTIVELY-HAVE-NO-MEANING-OR-DONT-EXIST-e1i0tp5
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