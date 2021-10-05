PICNIC PROTESTS SWEEP THE WORLD! - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-picnic/
This week we look at yet another way of protesting the incoming vaxx passport agenda: picnicking. Join James for this week's edition of #SolutionsWatch where he looks at how we can render the vaccine mandate debate moot when we stop begging for scraps from the would-be ruler's table and build a table of our own.